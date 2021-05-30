Hallmark Channel movie ‘You Had Me at Aloha’ with Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith premieres on Saturday
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
COURTESY HALLMARK CHANNEL
"You Had Me at Aloha" premieres 6 p.m. Saturday on Hallmark. Re-airs at 4 p.m. on June 6 and 5 p.m. on June 10.
Pascale Hutton, left, and Kavan Smith star in the Hallmark Channel movie “You Had Me at Aloha.”
Kavan Smith stars in the Hallmark Channel movie “You Had Me at Aloha.”
