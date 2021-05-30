Colt Brennan’s pain: Final chapter of Hawaii’s star quarterback lends lessons to others struggling with traumatic brain injury and addiction
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / 2007
Colt Brennan appeared deep in thought in the closing seconds of a Hawaii football game against Washington on Dec. 1, 2007 at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii overcame a deficit to win 35-28. Brennan died on May 11 at the age of 37.