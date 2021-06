Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with a recent letter that the Department of Motor Vehicles’ decision to discontinue mail-in drivers license renewals for eligible seniors 72 and older is going to cause more problems than it solves (“Why is Honolulu County scrapping popular by-mail renewal for certain driver’s licenses?,” May 28, Star-Advertiser).

The department failed to increase the appointment time back to the original six-months renewal period, apparently failed to consider the potential large increase in stand-by customers, but most importantly, failed to consider seniors with underlying health conditions being forced to join maskless customers in DMV lines.

Now I will have to compete with tens of thousands of others for limited renewal times, wondering if the maskless person near me might be a COVID carrier infecting my compromised immune system. No other option is now available to people with compromised medical conditions. The DMV has turned what was a useful service into a disservice for a large segment of the population.

The DMV seems to be ignoring its responsibility to provide us seniors reasonable access to a necessary public service.

William Hamilton

Hawaii Kai

Long public-land leases hurt Hawaiians, again

The extension of public-land leases would mean Native Hawaiians continue to suffer the effects of past colonization with continued racism and economic oppression.

While there may be an economic benefit for some, House Bill 499 opens the door that all remaining leases can be renewed indefinitely, therefore stealing all remaining lands from Hawaiians. HB 499 supporters hide behind the lies of holding crown and government lands in trust for the benefit of Hawaiians and the public, when the facts clearly show the opposite to be true, benefiting only a few or certain business interests.

Hawaiians do not benefit from bills that promote continued economic oppression through the theft of their land, and for decades Hawaii has dragged its feet to find a solution that benefits Hawaiians.

Since Native Hawaiians cannot get the support of the Legislature to benefit from what is rightfully theirs, it seems obvious our elected officials continue the colonization, racism and economic oppression against Hawaiians. 1893, 1959, 2021. Business as usual, just different faces.

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

Find fairer approach to protect Oahu farm lands

The protection of Oahu’s farmland has hit a legal logjam. Clearly, a legally durable and fair approach is needed to preserve Oahu’s farm land and provide compensation to current owners.

A constitutional amendment could set a date, after which all ag-zoned properties are assigned a new deed with transferable agricultural and developmental uses. The developmental use would be acquired by the local county with current owners’ compensated with either direct cash payments or tax credit against agricultural income.

Henceforth, the sale of these properties would only include the agricultural use with valuation based only on farming and currently allowed owner occupancy. The developmental use could only be purchased from the county following a referendum procedure where the voters approve of the developmental use sale. This approach would ensure voter-approved development and a substantial legal hurdle for the conversion of agricultural lands to non-ag uses.

Joe DeFrank

Mililani

Improve the process for those flying into Hawaii

Why not immediately make a change to allow visitors (or returning residents) to escape from quarantine as soon as their negative test from an approved partner — such as CVS, Walgreens or Kaiser — is uploaded to the website, even if that’s after they arrive (“Time to update Safe Travels rules,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 25)?

Further, allow such arrivals to test immediately with an approved partner, or at the mobile lab at the airport (where there is a three- to six-hour turnaround time), and to escape quarantine as soon as the results are reported. That should truly be a no-brainer.

Richard Stancliff

Makiki

Waialua Bridge closure calls for interim access

A few days after the Waialua Bridge access closed, I contacted several of my representatives and local news stations that there was another route available from Waialua to Haleiwa. There is an unused sugar cane road that runs on the west makai side of Haleiwa Elementary School and crosses “long bridge” (heavy-duty cane road bridge) and exits near the intersection of Goodale and Waialua Beach Road.

One Waialua business owner said it was on private property, so couldn’t be used. Perhaps the governor or mayor could talk to the property owners to allow the road to be temporarily used. It’s mostly a gravel dirt road — folks have told me it was usable; even if there are potholes, those could be filled. It’s sad that it’s not being temporarily used.

Maybe someone could take some action in getting access temporarily opened. It would be a generous action if the property owner stepped up to help the community.

Bill Romerhaus

Haleiwa

