comscore Bills aim to expand distance between turbines and homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bills aim to expand distance between turbines and homes

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday will take up three measures that aim to increase the distance between wind turbines and neighboring property. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii hits 500 COVID-19 deaths with fatality rate remaining the lowest in the U.S.

Scroll Up