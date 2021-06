Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the cutest breakfast dishes is also the simplest to make. Do you remember eating egg in a hole? Use a slice of bread of any type. A juice glass or round cookie cutter pressed into the bread creates the circle in the middle of the slice that will become toasted. A bit of butter helps to crisp the toast and keep the egg from sticking.

Warm the first side of bread and then flip over both pieces of bread. This hole is the perfect place to cook an egg to the doneness you prefer. A sunny side up egg looks the best. It is a wonderful recipe to engage your youngster in cooking. Use the same skillet to fry some accompanying meats and you have an easy breakfast.

Egg in a Hole

Ingredients:

• 1 slice bread

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 large chicken or duck egg

• Sprinkle salt

• Sprinkle pepper

Directions:

Using a cookie cutter or glass, cut a hole in the middle of a slice of bread. Keep both pieces. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add both pieces of bread and turn over when the side down is toasted, about 5 minutes. Break egg into a small bowl, being careful to remove any pieces of shell. Sprinkle salt and pepper over egg.

Gently pour egg into the hole in the bread and cook until egg is cooked to your liking; sunny side up looks the best. Serve warm plain or with your favorite breakfast meats. Makes 1 serving.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at @brightlightcookery on Instagram or lynette@brightlightcookery.com.