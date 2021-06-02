Delicate, delectable katsu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This delicious tonkatsu recipe only takes 30 minutes and serves 4 people. Read more

Tonkatsu sauce ingredients:

• 6 tablespoons ketchup

• 6 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

• 4 teaspoons unsulphured molasses

• 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated and peeled

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Chicken katsu ingredients:

• Vegetable oil, as needed for frying

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 large eggs, beaten

• 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

• 2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved crosswise then pounded 1/4-inch-thick

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 4 cups green cabbage, finely shredded and tightly packed

• Tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Prepare the tonkatsu sauce: In a small bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.

Prepare the chicken: Fill a large cast-iron or heavy skillet with 1/3-inch oil. Heat over medium heat until an instant-read thermometer registers 350 degrees.

Place flour, eggs and breadcrumbs in three separate wide, shallow bowls or large plates.

Season chicken cutlets with salt and pepper. Working with one cutlet at a time, dredge in flour until fully coated, then shake off excess.

Dip in egg, coating both sides, let excess drip off, then press into breadcrumbs until well coated. Transfer to a clean plate and repeat with remaining three cutlets.

Gently lower two cutlets into the oil and fry until golden underneath, about 2 minutes. Adjust heat to keep it as close to 350 degrees as possible. Turn over and fry until chicken is golden on the second side and cooked through, about 1 1/2-2 minutes longer.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain, and season with salt. Repeat with remaining two cutlets.

Slice cutlets into thick slices and transfer to plates. Divide the cabbage in mounds next to the katsu. Drizzle the katsu with some of the tonkatsu sauce.

Serve with small bowls of rice, lemon wedges and tonkatsu sauce, if desired.

Total time: 30 minutes; serves 4.