Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Hearty, Hong Kong-style comfort food

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:35 p.m.

  • NADINE KAM

    Wontons ($11) Succulent wontons generously stuffed with ground pork and shrimp.

  • NADINE KAM

    Baked pork chops with tomato sauce and cheese over rice ($15)

  • NADINE KAM

    Char siu pork ($11)

  • NADINE KAM

    Crispy roast duck ($16 half, $30 whole)

  • NADINE KAM

    Sandy’s French toast ($10, including drink up to $3.50 value)

  • NADINE KAM

    In the chicken spaghetti with black pepper sauce ($13), spaghetti replaces Chinese-style noodles.

Most locals see Sandy's as a standard, nondescript Chinese café with a handful of displaced items on the menu, but breakfasts — offered until 10 a.m. — are a reflection of its roots.

