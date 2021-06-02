Hearty, Hong Kong-style comfort food
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3:35 p.m.
NADINE KAM
Wontons ($11) Succulent wontons generously stuffed with ground pork and shrimp.
NADINE KAM
Baked pork chops with tomato sauce and cheese over rice ($15)
NADINE KAM
Char siu pork ($11)
NADINE KAM
Crispy roast duck
($16 half, $30 whole)
NADINE KAM
Sandy’s French toast ($10, including drink up to $3.50 value)
NADINE KAM
In the chicken spaghetti with black pepper sauce ($13), spaghetti replaces Chinese-style noodles.
