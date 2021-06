Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Try find this coffee

While TRY Coffee is known for its espresso and cold brew, the shop — located on the second floor of Ward Centre at BoxJelly (1200 Ala Moana Blvd.) — also features a rotating assortment of custom pastries from Piggy Smalls. Previous selections included s’mores cookies and snickerdoodles, along with savory dishes like “Piggy Smalls in a Blanket” and a BLT. Since Piggy Smalls currently isn’t open for lunch during the week, you can only get these items at TRY Coffee. Check them out on Instagram (@trycoffeehi) or online at trycoffeehi.square.site

Double scoop of indulgence

Double Fat Ice Cream, co-owned by Will Chen and Brandon Lee, is located in Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach (2490 Kalakaua Ave.), but you won’t find the store in the hotel’s lobby. Walk along Kealohilani Avenue and look for the ice cream signs.

Double Fat scoops up creative flavors like honey furikake and yuzu creamsicle, along with its signature Crack Seed Delight sundae with li hing powder.

Wondering about its name? It’s a play on words, says Lee.

“‘Fat’ means ‘prosperity’ in Cantonese, but also sounds like the number eight,” he says. “So 88, double fat.”

Visit Instagram (@doublefaticecream) for more info.

This tempura’s tantalizing

At the back of Mitsuwa in International Market Place (2330 Kalakaua Ave.), you’ll find Azasu, a pop-up that features authentic Japanese tempura. It’s known for its shrimp tempura bowl, which has a richer, sweeter ten-don sauce, and customers can look forward to new specials coming soon.

Azasu is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for takeout only. Find out more on Instagram (@azasu.hi.808).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).