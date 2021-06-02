The ‘holiest’ day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Doughnut Day is June 4, and Holey Grail Donuts celebrates in a big way at its Ward Centre location. Read more

National Doughnut Day is June 4, and Holey Grail Donuts celebrates in a big way at its Ward Centre location. For one day only, customers can get a free Purple Haze doughnut — featuring an ube glaze and passionfruit swirl — with any purchase. Also look forward to ube tea served on tap and a music-themed donut tasting box with Black Sabbath (black sesame sugar), J Dilla (Lydgate Farms chocolate, coco butter swirl), Strawberry Fields (green tea, Kula strawber ries) and Reincarnated (maple glaze, smoked coconut, Hawaiian sea salt) flavors.

Enjoy live music from 5 to 9 p.m. with DJs J Raz and Chaddy Daddy spinning soul, funk, disco and more. There will also be golden ticket giveaways going on all day with doughnut swag, stickers, Holey Grail merch and more. It’s a celebration you “doughn’t” want to miss.

Check out holeygraildonuts.com or @holeygraildonuts on Instagram.

Crave this Loco Moco

Remember Tlacuaches 808, who we mentioned in the May 12 issue? Owners-operators Jesse Ramirez and Mario Bonilla created an off-menu special in honor of our publication.

The Local Loco Crave ($16.95) features a mac and cheese-crusted bread roll topped with a burger patty, cheese, potato wedges, Spam and Portuguese sausage, egg, bell peppers and onions, and your choice of gravy or barbecue sauce. (Phew. What a mouthful.)

“It features everything locals would crave in one dish,” says Bonilla.

This dish isn’t listed on the truck’s menu, so simply ask about the loco moco special the next time you roll up to the Waikiki-based truck (2152 Lauula St.).

Place an order online at tlacuaches808.com, or call 808-797-7784.

A week to enjoy a fine Filipino feast

Mark your calendars: the restaurant edition of Filipino Food Week (FFW) is coming June 6-12. During this celebration of Filipino cuisine, diners can visit participating local restaurants to try their featured specials.

This year’s FFW is focused on the ways Filipino cuisine has enriched Hawaii’s culinary scene. You can look forward to special dishes like adobo-glazed short rib and pork belly (GOEN Dining + Bar), bibingka a la mode (pictured, Café Julia at YWCA Oahu), a lechon special (Elena’s Home of Finest Filipino Foods), kare-kare surf and turf (Roy’s Restaurants), and more.