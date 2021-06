Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to point out some recent articles that did not make the front page of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

End tests for vaccinated, returning isle residents

The state of Hawaii encourages all residents to be vaccinated to protect against the COVID-19 virus. Yet strangely, it fails to recognize the vaccinations of returning residents.

I am fully vaccinated and was booked on a direct flight from Houston to Honolulu on May 27. The “trusted partner” conducting the tests at the Houston airport charged me $200 but failed to furnish my test results in time for me to make my flight. Once the test result is obtained, the traveler then faces the burden of uploading the test results into the “Safe Travels” system. That is so difficult that it requires the assistance of specially trained airline employees.

As a result of the testing requirement, my arrival home was delayed by nearly nine hours. It is time to end this burdensome, expensive and unnecessary testing requirement for returning vaccinated residents.

Michael Feighny

Kailua

Heed Magic Island park rule: no dogs allowed

For the second time this week, we see prominent newspaper photos featuring dogs at Magic Island. Is anyone at the Star-Advertiser aware that dogs are not allowed in the park?

A flashing traffic sign near the entrance says “friendly reminder … dogs are not allowed.” Posted signs around the park indicate that “dogs are not allowed.”

To those of us who walk barefoot on the beach and in the park, it matters. It matters also that possibly people would notice and comply with regulations.

Elizabeth Berman

Waikiki

Stop absurb overpatrols at Maui’s Little Beach

The situation has gone from the ridiculous to the absurd at Pu‘u Ola‘i Beach (Little Beach) on Maui. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is patrolling us like we are criminals. On Monday morning, 10 DLNR agents came over the hill and combed the beach. In the afternoon they came by jet ski. Really? Is this necessary?

And don’t get me started about feeling like a prisoner with the gate DLNR installed. We no longer have to wear masks outside. This all has to stop, and that gate needs to be removed.

This is starting to feel like militaristic behavior. We as a nation have grown fearful of the authorities, and this is not helping. It’s affecting us unnecessarily in an already fearful environment.

Our freedoms and sense of community are eroding. Why do this to local residents who respect and care for this magical beach?

Robert Burke

South Maui

Let’s celebrate, support success at our university

I would like to point out some recent articles that did not make the front page of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

>> “JABSOM recognized in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Medical School’ listing,” as reported March 29 by the University of Hawaii-Manoa. JABSOM is ranked at No. 24 in the Primary Care category out of the 122 ranked schools. This is a big deal!

>> “UH picked for NOAA Research Institute” (June 2, Star-Advertiser). The UH will receive up to $210 million over five years to lead NOAA’s new Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research. This is a big deal!

We should be celebrating and supporting the successes of the University of Hawaii . The newspaper should display these successes prominently. UH should claim its fair share of the state budget because the future of the state depends on its success. In turn, our children depend on its success.

Kathryn Weldon

Kahala

Oahu traffic is back, so drive with aloha

Whether you are a longtime local or transient tourist, it is clear the traffic on Oahu is back to the pre-pandemic normal mess. All those opportunities to make things better during the last year are gone, and we are stuck where we were at the beginning of 2020.

The rail will not fix it, neither will the state or the city. So, who can fix it? We can — by driving with aloha! We live on an island, so all speeding and weaving in and out does not buy any time. In fact, it slows everyone down; not to mention, it puts the driver and others on the road at risk.

What is so important to risk lives? Leave five to 10 minutes earlier and enjoy the scenery. Give a break (and brake) to other drivers and let them in. Occasionally you will be rewarded with a wave or shaka just like the olden days.

Your drive will be less stressful, and everyone else on the road will appreciate your driving with aloha.

Bruce A. Fink

Makiki

College students could help rail with their input

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation needs to have an oversight committee consisting of university students from the state of Hawaii. Their ideas and input for the future are needed. They have nothing to lose and a livable state to gain.

The Downtown powers-that-be remain decision-stunted. Time is money, Hawaii. Rail is a money pit. We all know this, yes?

Greg Tabasa

Kapiolani