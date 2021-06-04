Rising Waikiki crime puts officials on alert
- By Allison Schaefers
and Peter Boylan aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY FROM THE FAMILY OF ELIAN DE LA CERDA
Elian De La Cerda
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Concerned community members making up the Waikiki Citizens Patrol walked Kalakaua Avenue on Thursday with Honolulu police officers Moses Chang-Nuusolia and Ryan Yamamoto.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree