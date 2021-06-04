comscore Rising Waikiki crime puts officials on alert | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rising Waikiki crime puts officials on alert

  • By Allison Schaefers and Peter Boylan aschaefers@staradvertiser.com pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY FROM THE FAMILY OF ELIAN DE LA CERDA Elian De La Cerda

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Concerned community members making up the Waikiki Citizens Patrol walked Kalakaua Avenue on Thursday with Honolulu police officers Moses Chang-Nuusolia and Ryan Yamamoto.

The family of Elian De La Cerda, the 19-year-old visitor from California who was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in Waikiki, described him as a fun-loving adventurer who had saved for his long-awaited Hawaii vacation and was saving to buy a house. Read more

