comscore Editorial: Mystery elderly project in Hawaii Kai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Mystery elderly project in Hawaii Kai

  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.

Whether the end justifies the means is a question swirling around a mysterious senior-living project proposed for somewhere in Hawaii Kai. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Honolulu must make most of federal money

Scroll Up