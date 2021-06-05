University of Hawaii at Manoa demolishes outdated Snyder Hall as it modernizes
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:51 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Snyder Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa opened in 1962. Demolition of the five-story concrete building started Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Demolition of Snyder Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa started Friday and is scheduled to be completed in mid-July. State lawmakers budgeted $70 million in the 2021 legislative session for a replacement building that will include flexible learning and office spaces.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former occupants of Snyder Hall have already moved into the Life Sciences Building, which opened in July.