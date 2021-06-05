comscore University of Hawaii at Manoa demolishes outdated Snyder Hall as it modernizes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii at Manoa demolishes outdated Snyder Hall as it modernizes

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Snyder Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa opened in 1962. Demolition of the five-story concrete building started Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Demolition of Snyder Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa started Friday and is scheduled to be completed in mid-July. State lawmakers budgeted $70 million in the 2021 legislative session for a replacement building that will include flexible learning and office spaces.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Former occupants of Snyder Hall have already moved into the Life Sciences Building, which opened in July.

Wrecking crews took aim Friday at Snyder Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, using a towering excavator to claw apart the five-story building that once housed pioneering science labs. Read more

