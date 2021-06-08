comscore Off the News: Top-shelf produce for top chefs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Top-shelf produce for top chefs

  Today
  Updated 7:23 p.m.

A project dubbed Chefs’ Corner at an industrial farm on Maui serves as a welcome opportunity to further expand Hawaii’s farm-to-table offerings. By the end of this month, about 2 acres of Mahi Pono farm land is slated to be growing a set of crops in scarce local supply, drawn from wish lists submitted by celeb chefs Roy Yamaguchi, Bev Gannon, Chris Kajioka, Lee Anne Wong and Scott McGill. Read more

Off the News: Improving air flow for fall classes

