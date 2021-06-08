Off the News: Top-shelf produce for top chefs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A project dubbed Chefs’ Corner at an industrial farm on Maui serves as a welcome opportunity to further expand Hawaii’s farm-to-table offerings. By the end of this month, about 2 acres of Mahi Pono farm land is slated to be growing a set of crops in scarce local supply, drawn from wish lists submitted by celeb chefs Roy Yamaguchi, Bev Gannon, Chris Kajioka, Lee Anne Wong and Scott McGill.

Requesting chefs get dibs on fall harvests for crops such as dinosaur kale, watermelon radish and tri-color carrots. If a crop proves very popular, Mahi Pono could reproduce it on a larger scale to supply even more restaurants and retailers.

Trans-Pacific voyage well-timed

Timing, and just plain luck, are everything when contending with the wild Pacific Ocean. A pair of incoming University of Hawaii students, Tyler Savage and Bella Siegrist, 19, beat the hurricane season Friday to complete a three-week sail from San Diego.

Savage’s mother, not surprisingly, confessed to feeling nervous about the trip. Fortunately, there was a happy ending.

Elsewhere, a solo kayaker who set out for Hawaii from San Francisco was lucky, too: He was rescued Sunday near Santa Cruz.