comscore Rearview Mirror: Fort Kamehameha was noisy but provided memorable moments | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Fort Kamehameha was noisy but provided memorable moments

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY SUZANNE CASART The Casart family lived at Fort Ka­mehameha in the early 1960s. Suzanne, second from right, was the eldest of 12 children.

    PHOTO COURTESY SUZANNE CASART

    The Casart family lived at Fort Ka­mehameha in the early 1960s. Suzanne, second from right, was the eldest of 12 children.

  • U.S. Army Fort Kameha­meha artillery units practice defending the entrance to Pearl Harbor in this 1920s photo.

    U.S. Army

    Fort Kameha­meha artillery units practice defending the entrance to Pearl Harbor in this 1920s photo.

I wrote about Fort Ruger two weeks ago. Barb Miller Elm wrote eloquently about her idyllic childhood on the base that is now Kapiolani Community College. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii students get 2nd place in national rocketry contest

Scroll Up