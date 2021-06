Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not counting young kids, 61% are vaccinated

I wish to take issue with the current official vaccination rate of 54% (based on completed vaccinations of 766,140 and Hawaii’s resident population of 1,422,000, per the state Department of Health website as of June 11).

Since children under 12 are unable to get vaccinated at this time, by right they should be excluded from the tally. There are an estimated 172,000 children under 10 years of age, according to U.S. Census data for 2019. With a vaccine-eligible population of 1,250,000 (subtracting children under 10), the completed vaccination rate should be at least 61%, which exceeds Gov. David Ige’s threshold for further lifting restrictions.

Rodney Funakoshi

Kakaako

Stop those who would overthrow government

We have a group of people trying, with devious skills, to overthrow our government for personal gain (money) and power. They call themselves Christians but ignore most of God’s commandments. Their so-called leader is a many-time adulterer. They do not love their neighbor as themselves, only those who are like-minded and can supply them with more wealth.

How many of them really thought about what this country would look like if they succeed? Unless you are of great importance to the government regime, you will be at the mercy of the powerful.

Guns will be confiscated (there are no private guns in Russia). You will be poisoned or imprisoned if you speak against the regime. You will have no rights except those given to you by the powerful.

Do not let the dark side rule!

Carol Priolo

Pearl City

Abortion opponents should help, or adopt

People who are of the opinion that “their Creator gives them the free will and the right to make choices,” and how morally wrong it is for a woman to abort her baby, makes me so upset (“Legal isn’t the same as morally right,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 8).

People who stand in judgment should be the first in line to become a resource caregiver (formally known as foster parent ) or be first in line to adopt children.

Kathy Esposito-Mason

Kailua

