Public has until July 23 to comment on proposed Waikiki Beach improvement plan
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:13 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, beachgoers relax on the sand near the Halekulani hotel where one of three T-head groins are planned.
COURTESY DLNR
An artist’s rendering
in a draft EIS released Monday for the state’s planned Waikiki Beach Improvement and Maintenance Program shows three new, 200-foot-long, T-head groins proposed to be built out from the Halekulani sea wall, with beaches added using dredged sand where
currently only two slivers of beach exist.