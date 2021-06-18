Rearview: Paperboys, girls on bikes kept all the news flowing
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1975
Janine Lum, above, was one of just a dozen papergirls in 1975.
COURTESY TED SAKAI
Ted Sakai kept the $2 Christmas bonus given to him by Mrs. Okamoto when he was a paperboy. The envelope said, “Thank you for your very good service” and was from the First National Bank of Hawaii (now First Hawaiian Bank).