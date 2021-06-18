comscore Rearview: Paperboys, girls on bikes kept all the news flowing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Paperboys, girls on bikes kept all the news flowing

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1975 Janine Lum, above, was one of just a dozen papergirls in 1975.

    Janine Lum, above, was one of just a dozen papergirls in 1975.

  • COURTESY TED SAKAI Ted Sakai kept the $2 Christmas bonus given to him by Mrs. Okamoto when he was a paperboy. The envelope said, “Thank you for your very good serv­ice” and was from the First National Bank of Hawaii (now First Hawaiian Bank).

    Ted Sakai kept the $2 Christmas bonus given to him by Mrs. Okamoto when he was a paperboy. The envelope said, “Thank you for your very good serv­ice” and was from the First National Bank of Hawaii (now First Hawaiian Bank).

In the past, many local papers found their way to your porch — and hopefully not the bushes or roof — by bicycle. Mostly boys — and a handful of girls — braved the elements to deliver the news to your door. Read more

