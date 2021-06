Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Don’t prosecute police for doing their jobs

What is the city Prosecutor’s Office thinking by bringing charges against the police officers who were doing their job and protecting the lives of the citizens and property of our community (“3 Honolulu officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy,” Star-Advertiser, June 15)?

They are under much pressure to make split-second decisions where lives may be involved — whether their own lives, the citizens or the culprits. My hats off to the men in blue for their dedication, courage and wisdom. Let’s stand behind them and not try to sue them or the government when we have people doing wrong in the first place.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

Citizens will have to protect themselves

When I read the headline, I was so upset I felt like even God is under control of the criminals (“3 Honolulu officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy,” Star-Advertiser, June 15).

The police department’s job is to catch criminals and make us citizens feel safe. Now the Prosecutor’s Office says they are guilty of doing their job. The criminals will be more brazen.

So, fellow citizens, take care of your own safety. Don’t count on the police to come to your rescue!

Phuong Chenh

Makiki

Support Aloha Stadium redevelopment plans

I was compelled to respond to Chace Shigemasa’s commentary and echo his support for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) (“Stadium project will be community-driven,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 13).

There is so much focus on the construction of the new Aloha Stadium, but it is only one small piece of the NASED project’s benefits. The entertainment, housing and community- gathering opportunities that will be built around the stadium will provide an enhanced quality of life for people in our community and across the state.

As Shigemasa indicated in his column, the NASED team has gone above and beyond to work with the community, so that the project planning is responsive to our concerns and issues.

Let’s not allow this important and impactful project to fail.

Chandra Kanemaru

Salt Lake

