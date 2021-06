Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Don’t let anti-vaxxers restrict rest of us

Apparently, those who are not vaccinated at this time are simply choosing not to get it. It is readily available and free. A return to relative normality should not be held hostage by those who choose not to get vaccinated.

It is their right to not get it. With that, they are making a conscious choice and are, in my mind, willing to take on the risks.

We, the vaccinated, should not have to continue to sacrifice for them. We have all paid a heavy price through this. It’s time to stop perpetuating or creating policy for the minority by choice.

The “pull” strategy isn’t working. Time to try a “push.” Set a date to fully reopen to stimulate the procrastinating willing, and maybe those who are on the fence, to act. Then we can all resume a slightly different normal life that comes with the risks of our choices.

William Muneno

Manoa

Don’t blame bars for Waikiki stabbings

Regarding recent stabbings in Waikiki (“Waikiki crime surge risks derailing tourism recovery,” Star-Advertiser, June 6): City Council Chairman Tommy Waters and Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, called out the “bogeyman” — 4 a.m. liquor licenses — as culpable in these crimes.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, no bars are open until 4 a.m.; bars must close by midnight. Only two 4 a.m. licenses remain in Waikiki. How are they to blame?

Were there any 4 a.m. bars in the area of the stabbings? No, they were closer to the Waikiki police station. Would that infer the police are responsible?

Give a full and active police force the power to return our business communities to safe places. Eliminate the homeless, drug-oriented and youth gang presence occupying those revenue-producing areas by effective loitering, curfew and regional restrictions, and use sufficient police to deter crime — all agenda items at Hannemann’s 2018 Visitor Public Safety Conference.

Any changes by government? No, just blame the “bogeyman.”

Bill Comerford

Hawaii Bar Owners Association

Infrastructure more than roads, bridges

Mark Saxon said that to Republicans, the definition of infrastructure is purely physical, such as bridges, roads and buildings (“Endless deficit spending on infrastructure wrong,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, June 16).

However, he forgot to add that power, especially internet connectivity, is necessary in order to keep information flowing. If not, we would simply have empty disconnected structures.

He also mentioned special- interest groups and implied their role in current plans. But he did not mention how certain industries benefited tremendously from the 2017 tax cuts.

While it is commendable to create fiscal certainty for future generations, we also must strive to live in the present and care for our ohana right in front of us.

Ryan Tin Loy

Nuuanu

Stop supporting Duterte’s crimes

Our tax dollars are helping to pay for murder, abductions, jailings and human rights abuses in the Philippines under the rule of President Rodrigo Duterte. It is time for the U.S. Congress to pass the Philippine Human Rights Act (PHRA).

This measure, once adopted and signed into law, would suspend U.S. monetary and other assistance to the Philippine military and police. This aid totaled over $213 million in 2020. U.S. aid would be halted until the Philippine government certifies that it has ended the killings and human rights violations and investigates and prosecutes those responsible. The U.S. government would need to confirm that the abuses have actually halted.

More than 30,000 individuals have been summarily slain since Duterte came to power in June 2016. Hundreds more suffer in prisons. More recently, the arrests and killing have increased as more human rights advocates, attorneys, labor organizers, farmers, church people, indigenous peoples and students are being targeted.

We must urge Hawaii’s representatives and senators in Congress to push for the adoption of the PHRA.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

Sad to lose Japanese, Filipino programs

It is with sadness I hear of KIKU-TV shutting down its Japanese and Filipino programs (“Hawaii residents disappointed over decision to drop KIKU-TV’s popular Japanese and Filipino shows,” Star-Advertiser, June 13).

Since coming to Hawaii in June 2002, KIKU-TV has been my favorite channel.

The Japanese and Filipino programs have helped me to stay in touch with Japan and the Philippines.

As the sun will surely set, I shall miss KIKU-TV evenings.

Arigato gozaimasu/maraming, maraming salamat po at mabuhay, KIKU.

Choo Lak Yeow

Waikiki

