Rainbow Wahine middle blocker Anna Kiraly feels right at home in Hawaii
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:16 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anna Kiraly is the program’s first recruit from Hungary
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anna Kiraly is in the mix to get some playing time at middle blocker.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree