Rainbow Wahine middle blocker Anna Kiraly feels right at home in Hawaii

After traveling more than 7,600 miles from her landlocked hometown, it didn’t take long for Anna Kiraly to immerse herself in the local culture — whether in the gym or on the waves.

Kiraly made the journey from Hungary to Honolulu a year ago only to have her freshman season with University of Hawaii women’s volleyball program pushed back a season.

When the Rainbow Wahine were finally allowed to work in the gym, Kiraly used the sessions to acclimate to the program and her new surroundings.

With the season canceled, Kiraly found herself with free time to explore Oahu’s hiking trails and discover an affinity for the ocean.

“One of my friends just tossed me in the water like, ‘OK, so now we’re going to surf,’” Kiraly said. “So I was honestly surprised how much I liked it because I’ve never tried it before. It’s just a cultural thing here. I felt like I had to.”

Time in the water now offers an outlet to relax and recharge as Kiraly prepares for the plunge into her first season of college volleyball.

The program’s first recruit from Hungary, the 6-foot-3 Kiraly enjoyed a decorated club career back home, earning playing time with the Hungarian Youth National Team and a spot on the Senior National Team roster.

She was contacted by a college coach in the U.S., which sparked her interest in exploring her options. She began sending out e-mails and match videos and “after a year, Hawaii contacted me and invited me to come visit the school.”

Despite traveling to the other side of the globe, Kiraly said the islands “just felt like home” when she made her official visit. She signed with UH in November 2019 and last year’s cancellation still proved productive in getting comfortable in coach Robyn Ah Mow’s system.

Kiraly will be among nine members of the 17-player roster who will enter SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the first time on a game night when UH opens the season against Fairfield on Friday in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

She enters her freshman season as one of three middle blockers on the roster, joining senior Skyler Williams and sophomore Amber Igiede, both first-team All-Big West honorees in 2019.

“Obviously there’s competition, but a good team wouldn’t be a good team without some competition inside the gym,” Kiraly said. “But I think we learn from each other day by day. We see each other’s mistakes and each other’s good attributes on the court and this helps us grow together.”