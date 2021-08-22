comscore Column: Women led way in Kingdom of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Women led way in Kingdom of Hawaii

  • By Ann S. Freed and Juanita Mahienaena Brown Kawamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Queen Emma

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Queen Emma

Women's Equality Day is celebrated this year on Aug. 26, celebrating the achievements of women activists since the right to vote was enacted on Aug. 18, 1920. But in Hawaii that right only partially restored what had been the birthright of women in the Kingdom of Hawaii when it was a constitutional monarchy.

