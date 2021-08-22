Strong July gains at Hawaii hotels won’t keep if COVID-19 spread continues
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Demand for Hawaii hotels in July also helped achieve a double-digit gain in statewide average daily room rates (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) over the same month in 2019. RevPAR is considered by many in the hotel industry as the key performance measure, as it is the rate that a room rents for regardless of occupancy status.