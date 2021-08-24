Muasau, Bethley and Cordeiro named Hawaii football team captains

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, linebacker Darius Muasau and safety Khoury Bethley were selected as the University of Hawaii football team’s captains for the 2021 season. Read more

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, linebacker Darius Muasau and safety Khoury Bethley were selected as the University of Hawaii football team’s captains for the 2021 season.

“Those guys are all very deserving and great leaders,” coach Todd Graham said.

The selections were made in players-only voting.

Cordeiro, a fourth-year Rainbow Warrior, received Mountain West honorable mention after throwing for 2,083 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games in 2000. Cordeiro is a 2017 Saint Louis graduate. “Chevan is a tremendous leader,” Graham said.

Graham also praised Muasau, a 2019 Mililani graduate who is entering his third UH season. In 2020, Muasau was the nation’s fifth-leading tackler, averaging 11.8 per game. He was fourth nationally with 7.6 solo stops per game. Muasau also amassed 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

Bethley, who also can align as a hybrid safety-linebacker, made 9.5 backfield tackles and broke up six passes. In the 2020 New Mexico Bowl, Bethley made 14 tackles, including two sacks.

“I think Khoury has had an unbelievable year as far as his mental maturity and being a leader,” Graham said. “Nothing more prestigious than being recognized by your peers as being a leader.”

UH and UCLA entered game week in advance of Saturday’s season opener at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

“Right now, we’re focused on Hawaii,” UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said during Monday’s Zoom call with reporters. “That’s the only game we’re thinking about. It’s going to be a big game for us.”

Brittain Brown is prepared for an expanded role as a sixth-year running back. Brown, who joined the Bruins as a graduate transfer from Duke in 2020, was granted an extra year as part of the NCAA’s blanket exemption because of the pandemic. Brown said the Bruins will try to establish the running attack against the Warriors.

“We’ve got a good game plan going,” Brown said during the Zoom call. “Coach (Chip) Kelly knows what he wants to do. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna wanna get out there and run. … We want to see what our line can do as well. They love to run block. You know we’ve got depth.”

RAINBOW WARRIOR FOOTBALL

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Hawaii (0-0) at UCLA (0-0)

>> When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

>> TV: ESPN

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM