Muasau, Bethley and Cordeiro named Hawaii football team captains

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  Chevan Cordeiro: Junior quarterback repeats as a captain

    UH ATHLETICS

    Chevan Cordeiro:

    Junior quarterback repeats as a captain

  Khoury Bethley: Senior DB has never missed a game

    UH ATHLETICS

    Khoury Bethley:

    Senior DB has never missed a game

  Darius Muasau: Junior linebacker was All-Mountain West

    UH ATHLETICS

    Darius Muasau:

    Junior linebacker was All-Mountain West

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, linebacker Darius Muasau and safety Khoury Bethley were selected as the University of Hawaii football team’s captains for the 2021 season. Read more

