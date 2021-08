Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A large boulder Monday night caused extensive damage to a home in East Oahu.

The boulder, estimated to be at least 6 feet long and 4 feet wide, hit the side of a two-story home on Moo­muku Place at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Neighbor Jamie DeMatoff said he was listening to music at the time when he heard rumbling sounds. “It just got louder and louder,” he said.

At first he thought it was an earthquake, until he heard a loud noise similar to a car crash. “I thought maybe somebody got in a really bad accident in front of the house,” DeMatoff said.

Once he exited his home, he saw the boulder in his neighbor’s carport. The boulder came to rest after it appeared to have hit the side of the home before it knocked out a section of the carport’s cinder block wall. The boulder also damaged two vehicles in the carport.

“Luckily, nobody was hurt,” DeMatoff said. He estimated the boulder rolled down at least 65 yards from a hill.

Residents at the affected home could not be reached for comment. DeMatoff said the boulder did not cause any damage to his property.

The boulder rolled down during a flash flood advisory issued for Oahu by the National Weather Service after radar indicated heavy rain in portions of the island.

DeMatoff recalled intermittent rain throughout the day and steady rainfall for about three to four hours.

The boulder originated from private property.