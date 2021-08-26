Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to meet in Hawaii today

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will meet in Hawaii today following separate trips overseas on official White House duties.

According to the latest White House pool report, Harris is on a layover in Guam and expected to land on Oahu at 2:40 p.m. local time. Harris plans to meet servicemembers and deliver remarks to them at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Emhoff arrived in Hawaii on Wednesday, the White House said. He originally planned to meet with representatives from the nonprofit AccesSurf and visit a vaccination site at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, but both events have been canceled due to the developing situation in Kabul, according to the White House. Emhoff plans to join Harris at the base.

Harris concludes her weeklong trip to Singapore and Vietnam with the goal to strengthen U.S. relations with the two countries. Emhoff will join his wife after leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

First lady Jill Biden visited Oahu in late July on her way back from the Tokyo Olympics. She visited a pop-up vaccination clinic at Waipahu High School and attended a barbecue for military members and their ohana at the base. Biden injured her foot on an unidentified beach on Oahu and received medical treatment when she returned to Washington, D.C.