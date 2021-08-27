comscore Calvin Turner a high-energy playmaker RB at any position | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Calvin Turner a high-energy playmaker RB at any position

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Savannah, Ga., is the cobblestones that pave River Street, the oak trees that have lived nearly four centuries, and a city that was left virtually untouched after the Civil War and then gifted to Abraham Lincoln. It also was the training ground for a 6-year-old Calvin Turner, who sprinted away from the neighborhood kids in two-hand-touch football and was never “It” in tag. Read more

