Game Day: Hawaii vs UCLA
- By Stephen Tsai
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, left, averaged 8.1 yards per conpletion and 5.6 yards per carry last season.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020
Hawaii running back Calvin Turner carried the ball 60 times for 331 yards last year and added 33 pass receptions for 546 yards.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree