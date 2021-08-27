Game Day: Hawaii vs UCLA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

HAWAII OFFENSE

WR—84 Nick Mardner 6-6 190 Jr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 280 Sr.

LG—71 Micah Vanterpool 6-6 300 Sr.

C—72 Kohl Levao 6-6 350 Sr.

RG—52 Solo Vaipulu 6-2 300 Sr.

RT—74 Gene Pryor 6-3 310 Sr.

TE—85 Caleb Phillips 6-5 230 Sr.

WR—23 Jared Smart 6-0 190 Sr.

4B—Calvin Turner 5-11 195 Sr.

QB—12 Chevan Cordeiro 6-1 190 Jr.

RB—0 Dae Dae Hunter 5-10 200 So.

First-year offensive coordinator Bo Graham is using the template that helped his father, head coach Todd Graham, build a prolific attack at Tulsa (47.2 points per game in 2008). The younger Graham emphasizes an aggressive offense with cross-trained backs, vertical routes and a snarling offensive line. Kohl Levao is back at center — one of three line spots he has played at UH — as a physical successor to Taaga Tuulima. Right tackle Gene Pryor, who honed a quick step-back pivot, was the Warriors’ most protective blocker the second half of 2020. Growing up in Georgia, Calvin Turner had a cross-country admiration for former USC running back Reggie Bush. In his first UH season after transferring from Jacksonville, Turner showed Bush-league potential: 11 TDs in nine games, 40% opportunity rate (24 5-plus-yard rushes in 60 carries), and six catches exceeding 25 yards. James Phillips and Dior Scott also will be used as hybrids similar to Turner’s four-back role. Two transfers — Caleb Phillips (Stanford) and Solo Turner (Baylor) — have made the transition from linebackers to tight ends. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who spends his evenings studying videos of every drill in practice, is accurate (62.3%), clutch (71.4% on fourth-down throws), and creative (7.0 yards per non-sack keepers or scrambles).

HAWAII DEFENSE

DE—99 Jonah Laulu 6-6 280 Jr.

NT—55 Blessman Taala 6-1 300 Sr.

DT—49 Pita Tonga 6-2 285 Sr.

DE—2 DJuan Matthews 5-11 275 Sr.

LB—53 Darius Muasau 6-1 230 Jr.

LB—1 Penei Pavihi 6-3 245 Sr.

Spur—19 Quentin Frazier 6-1 195 Sr.

CB—20 Cameron Lockridge 6-0 180 Jr,

S—5 Khoury Bethley 5-10 200 Sr.

S—0 Chima Azunna 6-0 200 Sr.

CB—18 Cortez Davis 5-11 180 Sr.

The preseason emphasis has been on fortifying the run defense and preventing chunk plays. Last year, opponents averaged 211.7 rushing yards per game, including an average of 5.0 on first down. Opponents set the tone early, averaging nearly 7 yards per first-quarter run. In all, the Warriors yielded 21 rushes of 20-plus yards and 18 completions of at least 25 yards. The Warriors’ response was to add power (Pita Tonga) and quickness (Zacchaeus McKinney) to the d-line’s interior, and bookend 6-6, 280-pound Jonah Laulu with speed-rush specialist O’tay Baker. The Warriors employ multiple looks up front, and the intent is to rotate as many as 12 on the line. Linebacker Darius Muasau, who averaged 11.8 tackles per game and was the national leader with 68 solo stops, is the heart of the disguise-and-attack defense. Penei Pavihi, who can slide to the edge, is at his best storming from a second-tier starting block. The secondary also is cross-trained, with Quentin Frazier and Eugene Ford, now fully healed from last season’s injury, playing the hybrid linebacker-safety spot. Chima Azunna transferred from Iowa State as a hard-hitting safety.

HAWAII SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 175 So.

KO—46 Kyler Halversen 6-0 175 Fr.

P/H—96 Adam Stack 6-2 180 Jr.

LS—44 Wyatt Tucker 5-10 215 Sr.

KR/PR—7 Calvin Turner 5-11 195 Sr.

Two years ago, Noa Kamana earned a roster spot after impressing at a walk-on tryout.

Last month, Kamana’s impressive play on all four special teams in 2020 earned him a scholarship. “It was a surprise, for sure, and a lot of emotions running through,” said Kamana, whose grandfather John “Squeeze” Kamana was USC’s center in the 1950s, and his uncle John Kamana III (USC) and father Carter Kamana (Michigan State) were standout college players. Noa Kamana, a Punahou graduate, had three special-team tackles in 2020,. But he was noted for his blocks on returns, and for narrowing the return lanes on kickoff and punt coverages.

BRUINS OFFENSE

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

WR 23 Chase Cota 6-3 209 Sr.

WR 2 Kyle Philips 5-11 191 Jr.

LT 74 Sean Rhyan 6-5 320 Jr.

LG 65 Paul Grattan 6-4 300 Sr.

C 57 Jon Gaines II 6-4 300 Jr.

RG 62 Duke Clemens 6-3 291 Jr.

RT 79 Alec Anderson 6-5 305 Jr.

TE 85 Greg Dulcich 6-4 250 Jr.

QB 1 Dorian T.-Robinson 6-1 205 Sr.

RB 28 Brittain Brown 6-1 205 Sr.

WR 0 Kam Brown 6-0 190 So.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, in his fourth season as a Bruin — the same tenure as head coach Chip Kelly — has declared the construction completed. “Guys know what’s at stake,” said the quarterback known as DTR. “We’ve got the team finally. Guys are rolling. It’s a now time.” After a 10-day absence this summer for reasons he declined to share, DTR is set on accentuating his dual role. In 2020, Thompson-Robinson had the highest pass-efficiency rating (156.3) for a Bruin since 2005. In five games in 2020, DTR threw to 15 receivers, targeting inside receiver Kyle Philips 31 times (23 catches) and tight end Greg Dulcich 28 times (19 receptions). There is talent on the second unit. Wideout Kazmeir Allen has sprinter’s speed, and Matt Sykes was a 4-star prospect as a Saint Louis School senior. DTR also is a threat on the go, averaging 7.95 yards on non-sack runs. When pressured, DTR often scrambles up the gut. Punahou alumnus Duke Clemens is an active right guard, and left guard Paul Grattan is quick enough to pick off the blind-side rusher or lead the pull to the right. Jon Gaines will start at center while Sam Marrazzo continues to mend. Brittain Brown, who averaged 6.6 rushing yards in a secondary role last year, is now the lead back.

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

DL 58 Datona Jackson 6-3 275 Sr.

DL 91 Otto Ogbonnia 6-4 320 Sr.

OLB 45 Mitchell Agude 6-4 245 Sr.

ILB 40 Caleb Johnson 6-1 230 Sr.

ILB 15 Jordan Genmark Heath 6-1 225 Sr.

OLB 33 Bo Calvert 6-3 235 Sr.

N 24 Qwuantrezz Knight 6-0 199 Sr.

CB 22 Obi Eboh 6-2 195 Sr.

S 4 Stephan Blaylock 5-11 193 Sr.

S 37 Quentin Lake 6-1 205 Sr.

CB 3 Cameron Johnson 5-11 180 Sr.

While Brian Norwood has the lengthy title of assistant head coach, pass-game coordinator, defensive backs coach, he was hired last year to implement the 4-2-5 scheme that was successful at Navy. With training abbreviated because of the pandemic, the Bruins had their struggles, low-lighted by late fades against USC and Stanford. But Norwood, a former UH player, appears to have answered some of the concerns through recruiting and detailed training. “Just playing for Coach Norwood is amazing,” nickel Qwuantrezz Knight said. “This guy really cares for his players. He’ll see you down. He’ll come to you on a personal level.” The Bruins’ personnel level has elevated with the additions of linebacker transfers Jordan Genmark Heath (Notre Dame) and Ale Kaho (Alabama). With Bo Calvert moving to the outside, Genmark Heath and Caleb Johnson (5.5 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss) will pair on the inside. Rush end Mitchell Agude had 9.0 tackles for loss for the Bruins, who also amassed 3.3 sacks per game. Safety Quentin Lake is the director of the secondary. His father Carnell Lake was a five-time Pro Bowler who was selected to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1990s.

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

PK 2 Nicholas Barr-Mira 6-0 170 So.

KO 93 RJ Lopez 5-11 185 So.

P 99 Luke Akers 6-1 180 So.

H 4 Ethan Garbers 6-3 210 Fr.

LS 51 Jack Landherr IV 6-1 225 Jr.

KR 19 Kazmeir Allen 5-9 175 Jr.

PR 2 Kyle Philips 5-11 191 Jr.

There’s speed in the return game with Kazmeir Allen (2018 CIF 100-meter champ at 10.44 seconds) on kickoff returns and Kyle Philips (4.46 seconds over 40 yards) handling punts. Philips averaged 12.8 yards per return. Nicholas Barr-Mira connected on six of seven field goals. Of R.J. Lopez’s 44 kickoffs, 25 resulted in touchbacks.