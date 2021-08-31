comscore Television and radio - Aug. 31, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 31, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Marlins at Mets 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Yankees at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Diamondbacks 3:40 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Brewers at Giants 3:45 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Braves at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sun at Mystics 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Sky at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BOWLING: PWBA
U.S. Women’s Open 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
Payne Stewart Award 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
Bronze Medal: Finland vs. Switzerland 9:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Gold Medal: United States at Canada 1:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field (cont.) midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair Bball, Cycling 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis) 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
U.S. Open: first round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open: first round 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Florida at Stanford 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Padres at Diamondbacks 9:40 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Yankees at Angels 1:07 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Braves at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
FOOTBALL: College
Alabama-Birmingham at Jacksonville State 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
2021 TOUR Championship Charity Event 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis), Swim, T&F (cont.) midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
T&F, Cycling, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair Bball, Cycling 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
FIFA WC 22 Qual.: Netherlands at Norway 8:45 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Canadian: York Unite at Atletico Ottawa 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NWSL: OL Reign at Dash 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Canadian: Cavalry at Edmonton 3 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
U.S. Open: second round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Texas at Minnesota 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Angels 3:38 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Braves at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
WEDNESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Angels 1:07 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Braves at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
