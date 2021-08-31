Television and radio – Aug. 31, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Marlins at Mets
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Yankees at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:40 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Brewers at Giants
|3:45 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Braves at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sun at Mystics
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Sky at Mercury
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BOWLING: PWBA
|U.S. Women’s Open
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF
|Payne Stewart Award
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
|Bronze Medal: Finland vs. Switzerland
|9:30 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Gold Medal: United States at Canada
|1:30 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field (cont.)
|midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair Bball, Cycling
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis)
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open: first round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open: first round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Florida at Stanford
|2 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|9:40 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Yankees at Angels
|1:07 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Braves at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|FOOTBALL: College
|Alabama-Birmingham at Jacksonville State
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|2021 TOUR Championship Charity Event
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis), Swim, T&F (cont.)
|midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|T&F, Cycling, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair Bball, Cycling
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|FIFA WC 22 Qual.: Netherlands at Norway
|8:45 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Canadian: York Unite at Atletico Ottawa
|1 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|NWSL: OL Reign at Dash
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Canadian: Cavalry at Edmonton
|3 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open: second round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Texas at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Braves at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Angels
|1:07 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Braves at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
