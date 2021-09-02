Bank of Hawaii kicks off 5 million HawaiianMiles giveaway

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii said Wednesday it will award a total of 5 million HawaiianMiles to 41 lucky winners who use their new contactless debit cards from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. Read more

Bank of Hawaii said Wednesday it will award a total of 5 million HawaiianMiles to 41 lucky winners who use their new contactless debit cards from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

Ten winners each month will be chosen to receive 100,000 HawaiianMiles, and one person will be chosen as the grand-prize winner of 1 million HawaiianMiles.

All state of Hawaii Bank of Hawaii debit cardholders customers aged 18 and over are automatically eligible to enter. The more customers use their contactless debit cards, the more entries they receive. Customers will receive two entries for every in-person purchase they make using the contactless “tap” feature on the merchant terminal. Consumers will receive one entry for every other debit card purchase, including online transactions, recurring bill payments, or in-person purchases made using the “dip or swipe” functions on merchant terminals.

Winners will be announced via social media on the 20th day following the close of each monthly contest (Oct. 20, Nov. 20, Dec. 20 and Jan. 20).

Earlier this year, to keep the community safe, Bank of Hawaii issued its debit cardholders contactless cards.

More information can be found at boh.com.