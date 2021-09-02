comscore Bank of Hawaii kicks off 5 million HawaiianMiles giveaway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bank of Hawaii kicks off 5 million HawaiianMiles giveaway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii said Wednesday it will award a total of 5 million HawaiianMiles to 41 lucky winners who use their new contactless debit cards from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. Read more

Previous Story
Cardax Inc. makes several moves to reduce costs

Scroll Up