Idolized Colt Brennan leads the way in Hawaii’s Circle of Honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In more than a century of University of Hawaii football, no player had reached the popular heights — “Colt hero,” it has been said — than quarterback Colt Brennan. Read more

In more than a century of University of Hawaii football, no player had reached the popular heights — “Colt hero,” it has been said — than quarterback Colt Brennan.

During a three-season career, Brennan broke or tied 31 NCAA records, as well as established top QB and Q ratings. His announcement that he would return to UH for his senior season in 2007 broke UH’s internet transmission. Brennan then led the Warriors to a 12-0 regular season, the Western Athletic Conference’s outright title, and a berth in the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

Brennan died in May, but his legacy continued with Wednesday’s announced induction into UH’s Circle of Honor.

Sportscaster Robert Kekaula and Edwin Wong, founding member of Na Koa Football Club, were posthumously inducted into the Circle. Amber Kaufman, a national champion high jumper, also was welcomed into UH athletics’ most prestigious fellowship.

The four inductees will be enshrined during UH’s homecoming weekend on Oct. 1 and 2. A 30-minute show honoring the class will be shown Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. on KHON and Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KHII.

Brennan, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007, brought national attention to the Warriors. He was featured in several publications, including the cover story of ESPN the Magazine. Two couples named their sons Brennan. A line for his autograph snaked more than 300 yards. His UH graduation was a front-page story. Natural Vibrations played at his graduation party.

“I don’t think there will be another Colt Brennan in Hawaii sports history,” former UH head coach June Jones said. “He captivated the state, not just the university. It’s well deserving.”

Kekaula, who died in June, was an original. Kekaula was a talented musician who recorded three albums, songwriter and music producer. He also starred in “Byrds of Paradise,” a television series whose cast included Timothy Busfield, Seth Green and Jennifer Love-Hewett, as well as several independent projects. His career as a sportscaster — twice with KITV, as well as a color analyst and then play-by-play announcer for UH football games — spanned more than three decades

But Kekaula, a Kamehameha Schools graduate, was best known for his association with UH. Nicknamed the “general manager,” Kekaula’s connections and generosity were useful in helping to coordinate and produce projects for the school. He also served as a mentor, helping develop the sportscasting careers of Rob Fukuzaki, Jahmai Webster, Kanoa Leahey, Rob DeMello, Brandi Higa, Russell Yamanoha and Neil Everett.

Wong was Na Koa’s president for several years, and also served on the boards of various UH-related organizations.

Kaufman was an All-America player for the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team for four years and member of the track-and-field program for three years. She was the 2010 NCAA outdoor champion in the high jump. That year, she was named the recipient of the Joe Kearney Award as the Western Athletic Conference’s top athlete.

“She was an underrated volleyball player and also under-sized,” former UH coach Dave Shoji said of Kaufman, who played middle blocker at 5 feet 11. “She was really, really valuable to the team during her years. She was an offensive threat, and very dynamic. I think she still holds a couple records for serving. Coupled with the high-jump championship, that puts her in the (Circle). That’ll be on the record books for all time. We probably will never have another champion like that.”