comscore Many Honolulu first responders ask to opt out of vaccine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Many Honolulu first responders ask to opt out of vaccine

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

First responders account for about 44% of the 890 applications for religious or medical exemptions from the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, as Mayor Rick Blangiardi aggressively defends the mandate and additional emergency orders as the only way to keep the community safe from the outbreak of the delta variant. Read more

Previous Story
Dock safety concerns prompt suspension of public boat trips to USS Arizona Memorial

Scroll Up