No. 19 Utah sends Hawaii home with loss

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Utah’s production at the net and from the service line helped the 19th-ranked Utes fend off Hawaii in a four-set win over the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Read more

Utah’s production at the net and from the service line helped the 19th-ranked Utes fend off Hawaii in a four-set win over the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The Utes posted 14 blocks — with Kahuku graduate Phoebe Grace in on nine — and served up 10 aces in a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 win in the finale of the Utah Classic.

UH dropped all three matches of its first road trip of the season, matching the program’s longest skid since an 0-3 start to the 2017 season, Robyn Ah Mow’s first as UH head coach. The Wahine (2-4) opened their stay in the Beehive State with a five-set loss at Utah Valley on Thursday, followed by a quick sweep against No. 22 San Diego on Friday before Saturday’s upset bid fell short.

“Definitely not happy that we’re going home 0-3,” Ah Mow said in a phone interview. “But they have to show some progress, which they did tonight.”

Up next for the Wahine is a two-match series with Southern Cal starting Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The series with the Trojans will be UH’s final nonconference matches before starting the Big West schedule.

“Just going back to work,” Ah Mow said. “We have to work on what we need to fix: passing, defense, setters-and-hitters connection. We’ve got to go back to work.”

Utah outside hitter Dani Drews, a two-time AVCA All-American, put down a match-high 19 kills and had three aces in Saturday’s match and Zoe Weatherington added 10 kills for the Utes (5-0). Grace made her first start of the season and finished with four kills to go along with her nine block assists.

UH senior Brooke Van Sickle led the Wahine with 17 kills and middle blocker Amber Igiede finished with 11 kills while hitting .421 and was named to the all-tournament team.

Utah’s blocking numbers contributed to UH’s 35 attack errors and .130 hitting percentage. Coming out of the previous two matches, Ah Mow said the emphasis was on the Wahine swinging with greater conviction.

“They were aggressive on the errors,” Ah Mow said. “The nights before it was timid — let’s roll shot here, roll shot there. But I think the hitting errors were OK because they were aggressive errors.”

Utah pulled away with a 9-1 run, which included four UH errors, to finish off the first set and jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second, with Grace in on three blocks in the Utes’ first four points.

UH rallied with a five-point run with Igiede on the service line to erase the deficit and pulled ahead with a three-point surge to take a 21-19 lead. A kill by Braelyn Akana, who made her second straight start, gave UH set point and the Wahine evened the match on Skyler Williams’ tip shot.

“They hung in there. We were down and they fought the whole night,” Ah Mow said.

UH stayed close in the third set and trailed 17-16 before the Utes went on a 5-0 run sparked by back-to-back kills by Drews. An ace by Drews, Utah’s ninth of the match, gave the Utes a 24-18 lead and setter Stef Jankiewicz put down a kill to end the set.

Both teams were far more efficient in a tight fourth set and the Wahine closed to 20-19 on a kill by freshman Mia Johnson, who contributed nine kills off the bench. A chance to tie slipped away when UH setter Mylana Byrd, who finished with 46 assists, was called for a center-line violation to halt a rally.

UH closed to within a point twice more, but Jankiewicz found an opening in the middle of the UH defense for a second-touch kill and Igiede hit out to give Utah match point. UH fought off the first match point, but Madelyn Robinson ended the evening with her fifth kill.