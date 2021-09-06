2-alarm fire extinguished at St. Philomena Parish

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A two-alarm fire damaged two classrooms and a storage room Sunday afternoon at St. Philomena Parish in Salt Lake. No one was injured. Read more

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to the scene at 3:05 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the preschool building at the parish, 3300 Ala Laulani St. Officials said firefighters confirmed after a search that no one was in the building at the time the fire broke out. The flames were fully extinguished at 3:34 p.m., the HFD said.

Nine units, staffed with 34 personnel, responded to the two-alarm blaze, which remains under investigation to determine the cause.

In the wake of the fire, HFD advised the public that smoke alarms should be installed and maintained; sprinklers can reduce the heat, flames and smoke produced in a fire; and residents should have an evacuation plan.

