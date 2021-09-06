Hawaii News 2-alarm fire extinguished at St. Philomena Parish By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A two-alarm fire damaged two classrooms and a storage room Sunday afternoon at St. Philomena Parish in Salt Lake. No one was injured. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A two-alarm fire damaged two classrooms and a storage room Sunday afternoon at St. Philomena Parish in Salt Lake. No one was injured. The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to the scene at 3:05 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the preschool building at the parish, 3300 Ala Laulani St. Officials said firefighters confirmed after a search that no one was in the building at the time the fire broke out. The flames were fully extinguished at 3:34 p.m., the HFD said. Nine units, staffed with 34 personnel, responded to the two-alarm blaze, which remains under investigation to determine the cause. In the wake of the fire, HFD advised the public that smoke alarms should be installed and maintained; sprinklers can reduce the heat, flames and smoke produced in a fire; and residents should have an evacuation plan. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 26 – 30, 2021