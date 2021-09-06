comscore 2-alarm fire extinguished at St. Philomena Parish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2-alarm fire extinguished at St. Philomena Parish

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

A two-alarm fire damaged two classrooms and a storage room Sunday afternoon at St. Philomena Parish in Salt Lake. No one was injured. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 26 – 30, 2021

Scroll Up