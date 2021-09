Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An easy main dish to make is scallopini: pan-fried breaded chicken, pork or veal. In Hawaii, it is also called cutlet, katsu or tonkatsu, if made with pork. Thin the meat by pounding it so it cooks evenly. It’s breaded in flour, seasoned with salt and pepper, dipped in beaten egg, then coated with panko flakes, resulting in a crunchy exterior. Scallopini is usually served with a wedge of lemon, but some like it with gravy. Serve with tonkatsu sauce for a Japanese preparation. Prepare a store-bought instant gravy packet, make a green salad and steamed rice and you’ll have the best plate lunch at home.

Ingredients:

•1/2 pound boneless chicken breast, pork or veal

•1/2 cup flour

•1 teaspoon salt

•1 teaspoon pepper

•1 large egg, beaten

•1/2 panko flakes

•3 tablespoons vegetable oil

•Lemon or lime wedges

•One packet of instant brown gravy (optional)

Directions:

Cut meat in half lengthwise. Put between plastic wrap and use a meat pounder or rolling pin to smash into two 1/4-inch pieces. In a large plate, mix flour, salt and pepper. Put beaten egg into a plate or bowl. Dip one piece of chicken in flour. Dust off and dip in egg. Press into panko flakes. Heat skillet with oil on medium-high heat and cook one piece of the breaded chicken for about 4 minutes, turn over and cook until cooked through, another 4 minutes. Cook second piece. Serve with lemon wedges.

Makes 2 large servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.