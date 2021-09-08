comscore Hawaii general fund tax revenues forecast up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii general fund tax revenues forecast up

The Council on Revenues on Tuesday raised its forecast for Hawaii’s general fund tax revenues, saying it now expects revenues to increase by 6.3% during the current fiscal year instead of 3%. The council cited predictions that visitor numbers will outpace last year and expectations that COVID-19 hospitalizations will fall as more people get vaccinated. Read more

