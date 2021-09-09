comscore Off the News: Oahu homes hit $1 million mark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Oahu homes hit $1 million mark

  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.

It’s finally happened: Oahu’s median price for a single-family home has topped $1 million for the first time ever. But just because it was expected, doesn’t make it any less stunning. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Another Pearl Harbor dock problem

Scroll Up