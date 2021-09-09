Off the News: Oahu homes hit $1 million mark

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s finally happened: Oahu’s median price for a single-family home has topped $1 million for the first time ever. But just because it was expected, doesn’t make it any less stunning.

The record median sale price of $1,050,000 in August was 25% more than the $839,000 of August last year, evidence of the ongoing demand for homes amid limited supply. Oahu condominiums, also, fetched a record median price last month — $500,000, a 16% gain over the $430,000 seen in August 2020.

All this means saving toward homeownership is getting ever harder for working families. A cool million, in a hot market, isn’t what it used to be.