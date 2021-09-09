Hawaii Coach Todd Graham wants the Warriors to pick up the pace to confound foes
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Tru Edwards, left, carried the ball during practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Tuesday.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH coach Todd Graham instructed players during practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree