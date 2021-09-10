comscore Rearview: The backstory on Ala Moana Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: The backstory on Ala Moana Center

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Morley Theaker, right, the territorial manager of Sears, hands Don Graham the deed to the Beretania Street Sears store, paving the way for its move to Ala Moana Center. Graham was the point person in designing and developing what had once been swampland into Hawaii’s largest shopping mall.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Sears was the original anchor tenant at the Ewa end of the mall. The Ala Moana Building with the La Ronde revolving restaurant is visible in the background.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVE Above, Phase One of Ala Moana Center extended from Sears at the top to what is the center stage area today.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVE Above, Walter Dillingham bought 100 acres of mosquito-infested swampland in 1912 and filled it in with dredgings from the Ala Wai Harbor. The white coral pad of Ala Moana is visible in this 1955 photo.

Last month Randall Hew sent me an essay written by Donald Graham in 2008 about building Ala Moana Center. He was the point person in its creation. It’s fascinating and has given me some insight in building what they call “Hawaii’s Center.” Read more

