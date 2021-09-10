comscore Central Washington sweeps Hawaii Pacific University in women’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Central Washington sweeps Hawaii Pacific University in women’s volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept in its opening match of the CWU/SPU Invitational, falling to host Central Washington 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday in Ellensburg, Wash. Read more

Previous Story
Sports betting starts in Arizona in time for NFL season
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 10, 2021

Scroll Up