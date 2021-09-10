Central Washington sweeps Hawaii Pacific University in women’s volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept in its opening match of the CWU/SPU Invitational, falling to host Central Washington 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday in Ellensburg, Wash.

The Sharks (0-5) were stifled by Central Michigan defensively, as HPU managed to hit just .040 for the match. Nicole Ferris led the team with five kills, but no other Sharks player registered more than four kills in the match.

Marianna Payne led the Wildcats (2-2) with 12 kills, and Ashley Kaufman added 11.