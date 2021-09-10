Hawaii Beat | Sports Central Washington sweeps Hawaii Pacific University in women’s volleyball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept in its opening match of the CWU/SPU Invitational, falling to host Central Washington 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday in Ellensburg, Wash. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept in its opening match of the CWU/SPU Invitational, falling to host Central Washington 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday in Ellensburg, Wash. The Sharks (0-5) were stifled by Central Michigan defensively, as HPU managed to hit just .040 for the match. Nicole Ferris led the team with five kills, but no other Sharks player registered more than four kills in the match. Marianna Payne led the Wildcats (2-2) with 12 kills, and Ashley Kaufman added 11. Previous Story Sports betting starts in Arizona in time for NFL season Next Story Television and radio - Sept. 10, 2021