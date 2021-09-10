University of Hawaii libero Tayli Ikenaga has made a smooth transition from the front row in high school

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As an attacker in high school, Tayli Ikenaga knew her college future would be rooted in defense.

Standing 5-foot-5, Ikenaga soared to All-State honors as one of Moanalua’s primary finishers in what would be an abbreviated prep volleyball career.

While thriving as an outside hitter for Na Menehune, she also studied the back-row skills of players at the college level in her visits to the Stan Sheriff Center as part of the legion of young fans at University of Hawaii matches.

Now a freshman with the Rainbow Wahine, Ikenaga is focused on starting or extending rallies rather than ending them, and her experiences in both aspects form the foundation of her role as a UH libero.

“I knew that I’m a 5-5 hitter and I won’t be able to survive with other 6-foot hitters,” Ikenaga said of her perspective in preparing for college volleyball. “But just the fact that I had the opportunity to play outside kind of balances out. … I know what the hitters want and I can transfer being a hitter to being a libero.”

Her transition to full-time duty in the back row led to a spot in UH’s starting lineup to open her college career. Since then, Ikenaga has been among the mainstays in the rotation as one of three Wahine players to see action in all 21 sets, along with senior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle and sophomore middle blocker Amber Igiede.

She enters UH’s meeting with Southern Cal to open the Outrigger Volleyball Series today at SimpliFi Arena tied with Van Sickle with a team-high 68 digs in six matches.

“I was very surprised, not gonna lie,” Ikenaga said of lining up for pregame introductions for the Aug. 27 season opener against Fairfield.

“I was ready to play no matter if I was on the court or off the court, but just the opportunity to hear my name being called was a really good feeling and I was really happy and grateful to get the opportunity to play in the first match.”

Ikenaga helped Moanalua reach the Division I state tournament each of her first three years of high school and was named to the Star-Advertiser Fab 15 as a junior in 2019. That season included a 28-kill performance in a win over Kahuku and she posted 22 in a five-set duel with Waianae in the first round of the state tournament. She also led Na Menehune with 13 kills and 12 digs in a quarterfinal sweep of King Kekaulike.

While the pandemic wiped out her senior season, Ikenaga was offered an opportunity to join the UH program and was added to the 2021 recruiting class in January.

She reported for her first practice of fall camp with an idea of what to expect, having previously played for UH coach Robyn Ah Mow while coming up through the Na Keiki Mauloa club program.

“I really love the way she coaches and just being kind of old school pushes us to get better,” Ikenaga said.

“It was pretty settling for me knowing I had a feeling for how she’s going to coach us, and knowing what she likes and what she wants in the gym is something I experienced before and something I can bring to the table.”

Ikenaga, who admired the play of former Wahine libero Ali Longo (2012-13) growing up, brought a stable presence to the UH defense in opening her college career with 12 digs in a sweep of Fairfield. She closed the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with 14 digs and eight assists in a win over Texas A&M.

UH’s first road trip of the season proved far bumpier, as the Wahine went 0-3 with losses to Utah Valley, San Diego and Utah. Ikenaga was charged with four reception errors against San Diego, then responded to tie a season high with 14 digs in a four-set loss to No. 20 Utah.

Ikenaga has taken on the responsibility of directing the back row and absorbed the ups and downs as part of the learning experience.

“With a libero it’s really easy to think it’s just passing and digging, but there’s so much more, and managing is the biggest thing,” said Wahine assistant coach Nick Castello, a former libero with the UH men’s program.

“It’s a lot to chew, especially where Tayli hasn’t really played libero, in high school she was an outside hitter. So now she’s really owning the position and she’s learning all those different things that come with the position.

“It’s a little bit of adversity thrown her way, but that girl’s a fighter and she’ll find a way.”

Wahine Volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Southern Cal (3-3) vs. Hawaii (2-4)

>> When: Today and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum, OC 16

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM (Friday); 1500-AM (Saturday)