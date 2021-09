Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I just watched the MSNBC documentary, "Memory Box," which included recollections from 9/11 survivors recorded both in the months immediately after and again 20 years later.

I just watched the MSNBC documentary, “Memory Box,” which included recollections from 9/11 survivors recorded both in the months immediately after and again 20 years later. Over and over throughout the program, we are reminded of how America’s people came together at the time of their greatest pain and looked beyond their individual hurts to say, “We are Americans. We are here for one another.”

In just 20 years, how could we as a nation have changed so drastically? Where is our love for our neighbors? Where is our sense of the greater good? I pray that this 20th anniversary will be a time for us to stop and remember what truly matters.

Kathy Jaycox

Kailua

Prizes shouldn’t be reason to get vaccine

Congratulations to Pearl City teacher Steven Kam for winning $5,000 for getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus (“Pearl City teacher is first winner of $5K cash prize for #higotvaccinated campaign,” Star- Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 7).

But why? Nearly 70% of responsible Hawaii citizens are fully vaccinated. Yet none of them received $5,000 to do the right thing. It’s shameful that it would take a $5,000 prize to move people to get vaccinated and protect themselves, their family and others from this virus.

Thomas Riddle

Hawaii Kai

Unlike predecessor, Biden knows what to do

It’s great to finally have a president who knows what’s happening. The three prior presidents attempted to pull our troops out of Afghanistan but each time, the Taliban leaders would start a major offensive, and they sent our troops back.

I believe we now have a president who will make America great again, and not one who said he loved a North Korean dictator who murdered his own uncle to stay in power.

Patrick Furuyama

Hawaii Kai

