Pearl City teacher is first winner of $5K cash prize for #higotvaccinated campaign

A teacher at Pearl City High School has been named the first winner of the $5,000 cash prize for Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign.

Steven Kam of Waipahu is one of three winners who will receive $5,000 each from American Savings Bank as part of the second round of prizes in the campaign.

The #higotvaccinated campaign was launched in early June to motivate more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with an array of prizes in the first round that included a trip to Las Vegas for two, 100,000 HawaiianMiles for 10 winners, and a year of Zippy’s meals. At the time, only about 52% of Hawaii’s population was fully vaccinated.

In the second round, more prizes were added, including the three $5,000 cash prizes from American Savings Bank, a $1,000 gift card from Foodland, and many others.

Organizers said the second round of the contest, which was set to end Aug. 31, has been extended to Sept. 30 to continue to award prizes to those getting vaccinated.

The first two rounds of the #higotvaccinated contest were open to Hawaii residents ages 18 and up who have already been vaccinated, as well as those that got vaccinated at the time, with at least one dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The new “Vax Da Max Milestone” contest launched last month is open to those who receive a COVID shot on or after Aug. 9. Milestone winners receive prize packs from McDonald’s and Papa John’s Pizza, and one wins a trip to San Francisco.

Kam, the winner of the $5,000, said he got vaccinated to protect himself and the people that he loves, along with students at school. He will share the winnings with his wife and family.

“I was really surprised, and it comes at a good time,” he said. “So that way with everything going on in the world, it’s a nice way to celebrate positive going forward.”

Today, the state Health Department reports 64.4% of Hawaii’s population has completed vaccinations, while 72.6% received at least one dose.

Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank, said the company previously offered three $5,000 cash prizes to its teammates to encourage them to get vaccinated, and decided to extend the same to the community.

“American Savings Bank is committed to doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant in our community and prevent further strain on our health care system,” said Teranishi in a news release. “We’re glad to support the #HIGotVaccinated campaign and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, so we can end this pandemic nightmare.”

More information is available at higotvaccinated.com.