Hawaii COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign includes Las Vegas trip, HawaiianMiles, Zippy’s and more

A trip for two to Las Vegas from Vacations Hawaii. One million HawaiianMiles rewards total, to be distributed evenly among 10 different flyers. Zippy’s meals for a year.

These are among the COVID-19 vaccine incentive prizes the state announced this afternoon at Gov. David Ige’s press conference at Washington Place as part of its #HiGotVaccinated campaign this month.

The prizes, as well as a number of deals and discounts, available during the campaign this month are listed at HIGotVaccinated.com as part of a push to get remaining Hawaii residents vaccinated, particularly as demand for the vaccines wanes.

The state’s target goal is to get 70% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, according to Ige, the point at which travel as well as public health restrictions can be dropped.

Hawaii residents ages 18 and up who have already been vaccinated, as well as those that get vaccinated this month with at least one dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, are eligible.

The website lists the prizes, which also include a one-year lease of an SUV or sedan from AutoSource, four pairs of round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines, and Wet’n’Wild family fun day passes for 20 people.

Within minutes of its announcement this afternoon, the website crashed, but was up and running again within an hour. After an hour, more than 1,000 had registered to win prizes. At 4:30 p.m. today, about 12,000 had signed up.

“We appreciate the community rallying around the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort and stepping up to encourage more Hawaii residents to get vaccinated,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “Thanks to our partners, there are more reasons than ever to get vaccinated.”

A number of restaurants are also participating. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is offering $1,000 in catering. The Zippy’s for a year prize comes in in the form of a $6,000 gift card. Merriman’s is offering dinner for six at any of its four locations.

To enter, residents go online and enter information including name, email address, and street address. Proof of vaccination will be required prior to entering the contest. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

The first winner of the first 100,000 HawaiianMiles will likely be announced in a week, while some of the other prizes will likely be announced at the end of the month or early July.

Separately, a number of deals and discounts will also be available this month for those who show their vaccination cards.

This includes 10% off at Watanabe Floral, and a free soft drink with any purchase at Ruby Tuesday and Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ restaurant, and a free hula pie or calamari at Duke’s Waikiki or Hula Grill restaurants in Waikiki on the day of vaccination.

Adventist Health Castle, Hawaii Pacific Health, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Maui Health, MDX Hawaii, and the Queen’s Health Systems are working with the business community to offer statewide discounts for vaccinated Hawaii residents.

The program is also supported by the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Hawaii Restaurant Association, Retail Merchants of Hawaii, Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce of Commerce, Kauai Chamber of Commerce, and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Promotional support is provided by Oahu Publications, Hawaii News Now, iHeart Media, KHON, KITV, and Spectrum.

The Hawaii Department of Health, meanwhile, is offering more pop-up clinics throughout the state, and issuing four new PSA, including answers to common questions from young adults by local physicians.

Throughout this month, vaccines will be available at more locations than ever, and listed at HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine.