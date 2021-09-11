comscore Hawaii church leaders unify to promote COVID-19 vaccine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii church leaders unify to promote COVID-19 vaccine

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Emergency room physician Dr. Ronald Kuroda stood Friday inside the new emergency care tent set up at The Queen’s Medical Center in Ewa Beach. The acute care module tent was set up in the parking lot of the emergency facility and is to provide emergency care to the predicted overflow of patients in light of the influx of COVID-19 infections.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Emergency room physician Dr. Ronald Kuroda stood Friday inside the new emergency care tent set up at The Queen’s Medical Center in Ewa Beach. The acute care module tent was set up in the parking lot of the emergency facility and is to provide emergency care to the predicted overflow of patients in light of the influx of COVID-19 infections.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE The Rev. David Gierlach, rector at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Honolulu, recently helped organize a small rally among religious leaders to promote vaccination. He said religious leaders have a natural role to play in combating the pandemic.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    The Rev. David Gierlach, rector at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Honolulu, recently helped organize a small rally among religious leaders to promote vaccination. He said religious leaders have a natural role to play in combating the pandemic.

The push comes amid ongoing concerns from the state Department of Health about clusters in places of worship and news reports about some churches defying COVID-19 safety protocols and ministers spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii rooftop solar batteries harnessed to manage power grids

Scroll Up