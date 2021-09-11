Brody Bantolina, Jacob Gaudi lead ‘Iolani football past Kamehameha I-AA
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani kick returner Stirling Sakashita got past Kamehameha I-AA’s Kila Keone on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree