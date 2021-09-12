Brooklyn Pe‘a leads Chaminade to sweep over Montana State-Billings

Brooklyn Pe’a hammered 12 kills to lead the Chaminade women’s volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-19 win over Montana State-Billings on Saturday in the Hawaii Challenge at McCabe Gym.
Pe’a led a balanced attack for the Silverswords (7-2), who got seven kills from Greta Corti and six apiece from Kyra McCain, Marcelle Butler and Lataisia Saulala.
Skylar Reed led the Yellow Jackets (3-3) with eight kills.
Vulcans sweep past St. Martin’s
The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team bounced back from a Friday loss to St. Martin’s, earning a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 win against the Saints on Saturday in the Hawaii Challenge at McCabe Gym.
Brea Beale put down a match-high 13 kills to lead the Vulcans (2-1). The Saints (5-2) were led by Damien graduate Ilana Sagapolutele’s 13 kills.
Simon Fraser tops HPU in volleyball
Led by Brooke Dexter’s 14 kills, Simon Fraser swept past Hawaii Pacific 25-23, 25-13, 29-27 on Saturday in Seattle.
Ella Dotson managed 10 kills to lead HPU (1-7), which was stifled offensively with just a .080 hitting percentage in the match. Camryn Vosloh had 10 kills for Simon Fraser (6-1).
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.