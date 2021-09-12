Brooklyn Pe‘a leads Chaminade to sweep over Montana State-Billings

Brooklyn Pe’a hammered 12 kills to lead the Chaminade women’s volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-19 win over Montana State-Billings on Saturday in the Hawaii Challenge at McCabe Gym.

Pe’a led a balanced attack for the Silverswords (7-2), who got seven kills from Greta Corti and six apiece from Kyra McCain, Marcelle Butler and Lataisia Saulala.

Skylar Reed led the Yellow Jackets (3-3) with eight kills.

Vulcans sweep past St. Martin’s

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team bounced back from a Friday loss to St. Martin’s, earning a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 win against the Saints on Saturday in the Hawaii Challenge at McCabe Gym.

Brea Beale put down a match-high 13 kills to lead the Vulcans (2-1). The Saints (5-2) were led by Damien graduate Ilana Sagapolutele’s 13 kills.

Simon Fraser tops HPU in volleyball

Led by Brooke Dexter’s 14 kills, Simon Fraser swept past Hawaii Pacific 25-23, 25-13, 29-27 on Saturday in Seattle.

Ella Dotson managed 10 kills to lead HPU (1-7), which was stifled offensively with just a .080 hitting percentage in the match. Camryn Vosloh had 10 kills for Simon Fraser (6-1).