Junko Kato of Kakaako is a masterful teacher of Japanese cuisine. She often teaches cooking classes when in Tokyo. Her recipe for this traditional comfort food combines chicken cut into chunks and vegetables cooked with rice in seasoned water. This Takikomi Gohan has shimeji mushrooms, carrots and gobo (burdock root). You can substitute other vegetables which may be in season, such as bamboo shoots, other mushrooms, fresh peas or corn. It’s a great one-pot meal for the family. Serve with bought or homemade tsukemono (pickles).

Chicken Vegetable Rice

Ingredients:

• 1-1/2 cups raw short-grain rice, washed and soaked in water 30 minutes

• 1/2 pound skinless boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

• 1 200-gram package fresh shimeji mushrooms

• 1/2 cup shredded carrots

• 1/2 cup shredded gobo

• 2 cups water

• 6 tablespoons sake

• 6 tablespoons usukuchi (light) soy sauce, substitute standard sauce

• 3-by-4-inch rectangle dashi konbu (seaweed for broth)

Directions:

In a large ceramic pot (called donabe), add drained rice, chicken, carrots, gobo, mushrooms, water, sake, soy sauce and mix together. Top with konbu and cover. Cook on medium-low heat for 7 minutes. Increase heat to high and cook for 8 more minutes. Cook an additional 2-3 minutes on high heat if you like the “burnt” crunchy rice on bottom. Turn off heat and let sit for 15 minutes. Discard konbu, mix and serve. Makes 4-5 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.