Royal Hawaiian Center eatery P.F. Chang’s just reopened, following an extensive renovation. The restaurant’s redesign combines Asian and Hawaiian-inspired details like hand-painted murals and a puka lava stone exterior. The restaurant’s open layout includes expanded seating with giant windows, and there are two al fresco dining options — patio seating under shaded umbrellas on the ground floor, or balcony seating on the second floor.

The eatery’s new menu also boasts an expanded sushi selection, along with new cocktails with fun names like Zen Garden, The Tourist and Golden Crane.

This formerly franchised Waikiki restaurant is now owned and operated by P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc. The newly renovated Hawaii location is the company’s second flagship restaurant (the first was at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas).

For more info, visit pfchangs.com.

On a roll

A new lobster roll just swam onto the Honolulu food scene — this time, in Waikiki Shopping Plaza (2250 Kalakaua Ave.).

Located downstairs of Victoria’s Secret, you’ll find Royal Lobster, which just opened Sept. 5. The menu is simple and straightforward; choose between a lobster roll or lobster salad (both are market price). The business imports its lobster meat directly from Maine to achieve a simple, buttered, East Coast-style flavor profile.

All lobster rolls are served chilled with melted butter drizzle on a warm, buttery brioche roll, while salads feature mixed greens and house balsamic vinaigrette. Lobster rolls feature about 3.5 ounces of lobster tail, knuckle and claw meat, and come with onion-garlic aioli, housemade coleslaw and chips.

To learn more, visit theroyallobster.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@royal_lobster_hi).

Negronis all around

In honor of Negroni Week (Sept. 13-19) and hosted by Campari and Imbibe magazine, Hideout Waikiki is celebrating with a specialty Negroni cocktail that will raise proceeds for the Surfrider Foundation. In 2013, Imbibe started Negroni Week to celebrate one of the world’s most renowned cocktails while raising money for nonprofits around the globe. Negroni Week has collectively raised more than $3 million for charitable causes to this day, with more than 12,000 venues participating.

The Negroni, Laylow Style cocktail ($17) mixes coconut-washed Campari, Carpano Antica and pineapple-infused gin. The drink is garnished with an ice cube that showcases the Surfrider Foundation’s logo.

Visit negroniweek.com for more.

Rum amok

For the remainder of 2021, SelvaRey Rum — co-owned by music superstar Bruno Mars — is donating 100% of profits earned in Hawaii to Honolulu Community College’s Music & Entertainment Learning Experience program (MELE). Since the Hawaii community and music are both a fundamental part of the brand, SelvaRey is a proud supporter of the island’s music and entertainment arts.

SelvaRey Rum is the ideal embodiment of “tropical luxury” that the brand strives to showcase with every sip of its rum. SelvaRey is a collection of single-estate rums that range in enticing flavors and prices. Its packaging was personally designed by Mars, who also directed and starred in the company’s first campaign video, released in celebration of the SelvaRey Coconut Rum.

To learn more, visit selvarey.com.