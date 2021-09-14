comscore State auditor Les Kondo and office are subjects of House investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State auditor Les Kondo and office are subjects of House investigation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  Les Kondo

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015

    Les Kondo

For the first time in his five-year tenure, state Auditor Les Kondo was subpoenaed to appear before a special state House Investigative Committee on Monday and testified under oath about separate audits that found two state entities bungled economic opportunities to better manage state lands. Read more

